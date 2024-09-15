x

Sunday, September 15, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 80s

Sunday, September 15, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in the 80s
1 hour 51 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2024 Sep 15, 2024 September 15, 2024 12:18 PM September 15, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days