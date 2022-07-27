Survivors of Highland Park, Parkland and Uvalde shootings call for ban on assault weapons

A makeshift memorial honoring those recently killed is formed around Robb Elementary School, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A Texas lawmaker says surveillance video from the Robb Elementary School hallway where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will join survivors from shootings in Highland Park, Parkland, and Uvalde to urge the House to vote for H.R. 1808 the Assault Weapons Ban bill.

The press conference is set for Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.