Survivors of Highland Park, Parkland and Uvalde shootings call for ban on assault weapons
U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will join survivors from shootings in Highland Park, Parkland, and Uvalde to urge the House to vote for H.R. 1808 the Assault Weapons Ban bill.
The press conference is set for Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article and on the KRGV Facebook page.
