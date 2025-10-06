Suspect arrested in connection with deadly San Benito shooting issued $1.5 million bond

The man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in San Benito was arraigned on Monday.

Miguel Monrreal was charged with aggravated assault and murder. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

After the arraignment, Monrreal did release a statement.

"I'm here to give justice to the family. I'm wrong," He said.

Monrreal is accused of shooting and killing a man and critically injuring a woman at the 900 block of East Stenger Street on Friday.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred following a verbal and physical altercation.

He was arrested on Saturday at the B&M International Bridge in Brownsville.