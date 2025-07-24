Suspect charged after shooting injured teen girl in Edinburg

A 17-year-old male was charged Thursday after a teen girl was injured in a shooting in rural Edinburg.

Arturo Omar Lopez Jr., 17, was identified as one of the suspects involved in the shooting. He was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and had his bond set at $350,000.

The shooting happened Wednesday at around 4:40 p.m. on the 6200 block of Adventure Avenue.

According to a Thursday news release from the Hidalgo County sheriff's Office, deputies found the female victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the abdomen. She had been shot while inside a vehicle.

EMS provided medical assistance and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators identified Lopez as the driver of a suspect vehicle that was found in his residence.

"Investigators have identified additional suspects and arrests are forthcoming," the news release states.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.