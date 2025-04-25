Suspect charged in connection with crash that injured San Juan officer

San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes confirmed the man wanted in connection with a four-vehicle crash that injured an officer has been arrested.

Sifuentes said 58-year-old Jose Luna was arrested at a business in Pharr.

Luna was arraigned on Friday and charged with robbery, child endangerment, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $475,000.

As previously recorded, the crash occurred on Wednesday as a result of a police chase. Luna was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, stealing her vehicle and endangering a child.

Sifuentes said the San Juan police officer injured in the crash has been released from the hospital and is doing ok.