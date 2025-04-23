Suspect at large after assault leads to multi-vehicle crash, San Juan police chief says

A four-vehicle crash that hospitalized seven people on Wednesday stemmed from a police chase, according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Police were after a suspect accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle, Sifuentes said. The suspect remain at large, Sifuentes added.

Officers with the San Juan Police Department responded to an assault in progress at the parking lot of a McDonald’s located at 3701 N. Raul Longoria Road, according to Sifuentes.

The suspect assaulted an ex-girlfriend, placed a child in danger, and used force to take her car, Sifuentes said.

A police pursuit ended with a San Juan police unit being involved in a four-vehicle crash that happened at around 3:15 p.m. on Veterans and Sioux roads.

Seven people including a San Juan police officer were hospitalized. Sifuentes said no major injuries were reported in the crash.

The woman who police said was assaulted by the suspect and the child are also OK, Sifuentes added.

Police are working to confirm the suspect’s identity.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.