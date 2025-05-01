Suspect charged in connection with deadly 4-vehicle crash in Edinburg
The man accused of causing a four-vehicle crash that killed a Pharr man and his four-year-old son has been discharged from the hospital and arraigned, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Maria Hernandez said.
Hernandez said the man was identified as 24-year-old Jesus Sebastian Lopez, a resident of Chiapas, Mexico. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.
RELATED STORY: DPS: Beer cans found in vehicle of wrong-way driver involved in fatal crash near Edinburg
According to Hernandez, Lopez was arraigned on Thursday and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter with a motor vehicle, one count of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injuries and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
He was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail on a $2,350,000 bond.
The crash occurred on April 14 on U.S. 281 south of FM 1017 north of Edinburg.
Lopez is accused of driving the wrong way on U.S. 281 when the crash happened. DPS noted that beer cans were found inside his vehicle.
