Suspect charged in Weslaco stabbing after victim crashes into Knapp Medical Center
A 22-year-old man was arraigned Friday in connection with a stabbing victim who crashed into the emergency room entrance of Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, according to the Weslaco Police Department.
Isaiah Ray Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving family violence.
RELATED: Weslaco police detain suspect after stabbing victim crashes into Weslaco hospital
Rodriguez was detained Thursday after 23-year-old Devin Rodriguez drove himself to the hospital the night before with a stab wound and crashed into Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, police said.
Rodriguez was identified as a suspect in the stabbing. A judge set his bond at $1 million.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after teen hospitalized in Harlingen shooting
-
City of Mercedes sees economic growth
-
City of Escobares seeking student artists to design new logo
-
Texas Public Utility Commission plans to call for operating power plants to...
-
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting