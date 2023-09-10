Suspected drunk driver arraigned in connection to deadly Edinburg crash
A suspected drunk driver that caused a deadly Saturday morning crash, killing one person, has been arraigned.
Juan Pablo Torres, 22, was charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault and unlawful carrying of a weapon; his bond was set at $1 million, according to a news release.
The crash happened at the intersection of Trenton Road and Closner Boulevard, where officers found a white Chevrolet Silverado had struck a white BMW passenger car, according to a news release.
Officers discovered the driver of the Silverado, identified as Torres, disregarded a red light and struck the BMW, according to the release.
The man and woman in the BMW were transported to DHR where the woman, identified as 26-year-old Adrienne Ann Garza, died, according to the release.
The condition of the man is still unknown.
