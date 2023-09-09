Edinburg PD: Suspected drunk driver causes deadly crash

Edinburg police are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the intersection of Trenton Road and Closner Boulevard in reference to a major crash at around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, officers saw that a white Chevrolet Silverado had struck a white BMW passenger car, according to the release.

After some investigating, it was determined the driver of the Silverado disregarded the red light at the intersection and struck the BMW, according to the release.

The BMW was occupied by a female driver and a male passenger and the Silverado was driven by a male, according to the release.

Both occupants from the BMW were transported to DHR where the female, identified as 26-year-old Adrienne Ann Garza, was later pronounced dead, according to the release.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as 22-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, of McAllen, was arrested and is suspected of driving while intoxicated, according to the release.

A blood sample was recovered through a search warrant and the crash remains under investigation, according to the release.