Suspected neo-Nazi gets prison for West Texas gun crime

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - A suspected neo-Nazi has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge in West Texas. Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh could have received up to 10 years in prison at his Tuesday sentencing in Lubbock, Texas. The charge resulted from a November traffic stop in Post, Texas. Officers found in the car an assortment of firearms and ammunition, a small canister of marijuana and a vial of THC oil. Prosecutors said the 23-year-old Bruce-Umbaugh declared himself a Nazi affiliated with the AtomWaffen Division, a neo-Nazi hate group, during monitored jailhouse telephone conversations.

