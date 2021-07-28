Suspects in Drug, Weapon Bust in Alamo Charged

(UPDATE 8/31): Seven suspected gang members arrested following a drug bust in Alamo went before a judge Friday.

Charges against them range from simply failure to ID to possession of pot and cocaine.

Their bonds vary between $10,000 to $30,000.

-----

ALAMO – Local and federal law enforcement busted multiple gang members selling drugs and in possession of stolen guns in Alamo.

Police say the partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to purchase the guns at a parking lot.

Three of seven people arrested were linked to local gangs.

One person managed to escape but was apprehended shortly after.

