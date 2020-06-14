TABC to monitor Valley bars violating new state guidelines
As Rio Grande Valley bars open on Friday, state officials will be watching.
Bar owners, in addition to their normal duties, will need to keep check on capacity limits, which is now no more than 25%.
“One of the things we will be doing is working with the local officials on the ground, including law enforcement, code enforcement officers, safety officers, fire marshals. People such as that to receive any complaints they might have on businesses that could be in non-compliance with the governor’s orders,” explained Chris Porter, a spokesperson with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Porter urges bar owners and those who might be bar hopping to review the governor’s guidelines.
