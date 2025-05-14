x

Taller de estrategias para crecer tu negocio en redes sociales

4 hours 34 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, May 14 2025 May 14, 2025 May 14, 2025 11:42 AM May 14, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Conecta y Crece ofrece un taller de estrategias para crecer tu negocio en redes sociales, elevar el autoestima y perder el miedo de hablar en público.

Fecha: 16 de mayo.

Horario: 5:00 p. m.

Invitadas: Nicole Duarte y Astrid Ruiz.

Ubicación: Plenitud Center 701 W Eldora Rd San Juan. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

