Taller de estrategias para crecer tu negocio en redes sociales
Conecta y Crece ofrece un taller de estrategias para crecer tu negocio en redes sociales, elevar el autoestima y perder el miedo de hablar en público.
Fecha: 16 de mayo.
Horario: 5:00 p. m.
Invitadas: Nicole Duarte y Astrid Ruiz.
Ubicación: Plenitud Center 701 W Eldora Rd San Juan.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
