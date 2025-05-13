Taller presencial y virtual de poesía
Poetry Project es una organización sin fines de lucro dedicada a inspirar la individualidad a través de la práctica de la poesía escrita y hablada, fomentando la conexión humana, colectiva y la comprensión compartida.
Invitados:
-Sonáli, directora de marketing digital.
-Emmanuel Con Dos Emmes, director de tecnología y cultura.
Para más información sobre los talleres de poesía, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Effects of deadly Laguna Heights tornado still felt two years later
-
Two Mission firefighters receive Hometown Hero Award for saving stroke victim
-
Weslaco family devastated following house fire
-
Mexican national convicted for attempting to enter country illegally for 8th time...
-
City of Mission approves agreement with cybersecurity operation center
Sports Video
-
UTRGV continues preparation for SLC Baseball Championship in Edinburg
-
Harlingen's Lairechka Flores-Rivero signs to play basketball at the University of Puerto...
-
UTRGV hosts SLC Baseball Championship bracket play
-
Valley High School Spring Football 2025: Mission Veterans Patriots
-
Palmview baseball facing New Braunfels in Playoff battle