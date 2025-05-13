x

Taller presencial y virtual de poesía

Tuesday, May 13 2025

Poetry Project es una organización sin fines de lucro dedicada a inspirar la individualidad a través de la práctica de la poesía escrita y hablada, fomentando la conexión humana, colectiva y la comprensión compartida.

Invitados:

-Sonáli, directora de marketing digital. 

-Emmanuel Con Dos Emmes, director de tecnología y cultura.

Para más información sobre los talleres de poesía, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

