TAPPS Adjusts Fall Sports Schedule
BROWNSVILLE - TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced on Friday that they have made adjustments to their fall schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent orders from local health officials to push back the opening of on-campus instruction.
Strength and conditioning will begin on September 8th and the first week of the football season will be the week of September 27th.
For more information watch the story above.
