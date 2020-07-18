TAPPS Adjusts Fall Sports Schedule

BROWNSVILLE - TAPPS, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced on Friday that they have made adjustments to their fall schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent orders from local health officials to push back the opening of on-campus instruction.

Strength and conditioning will begin on September 8th and the first week of the football season will be the week of September 27th.

