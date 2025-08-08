Tax-free weekend begins as Valley residents continue back-to-school shopping

On Monday, 10 school districts from around the Rio Grande Valley welcome students back to campus.

This is the perfect weekend to wrap up any last-minute back-to-school shopping. School supplies and some clothes will be tax-free through Sunday.

The countdown to the first day of school is on, and so is the spending. It's no surprise those back-to-school items can add up fast.

"Yes, I feel like we're feeling it more this year than the past years," parent Daisy Martinez said.

Martinez is a mom of two, a kindergartener and a fourth grader. She says she's already spent hundreds getting everything they need for school.

"Like $500, with uniforms and shoes, and backpacks more or less," Martinez said.

According to the National Retail Federation, families with school-aged children are expected to spend an average of $858 on school supplies this year.

But in Texas, this weekend offers a break, no sales-tax on certain items.

"It's a way for families, and really the entire state of Texas, to save on sales taxes for footwear and apparel with a value of less than $100," La Plaza Mall Director of Marketing and Development Isabel Rodriguez said.

Whether you're shopping in-stores or online, the tax-free weekend holiday gives families a chance to stretch their budgets, saving about $8 for every 100 spent.

Tax-Free Weekend runs from August 8 through August 10, and it's not just for students.

"If business professionals are looking to upgrade their wardrobe, this is a great time to come out," Rodriguez said.

But that's not the only way to save. Retailers are also rolling out deals.

"We're seeing here, at La Plaza Mall, anywhere from 20 to 50, and now we're looking at up to 70 percent off at H&M, so it depends on what store the family is looking to purchase," Rodriguez said.

Whether you're taking advantage of the Tax-Free Weekend or other discounts, experts say comparing prices and knowing where to look is key.

For more information on items that eligible during Tax-Free Weekend, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.