Teachers struggling to close learning gap amid pandemic

3 hours 18 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, January 31 2022 Jan 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 10:05 PM January 31, 2022 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

The COVID-19 pandemic has made learning more difficult for students across the Valley, and some teachers say they're struggling to make up the learning gap. 

Dozens of state senators are calling for the Texas Education Agency to cancel the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test this school year. 

"We have some students that are not reading as well, unfortunately,"  Marsha Gonzalez, teacher, and president of the American Federation of Teachers in Edinburg said. "The teacher workload has just gone above and beyond what is necessary. They forget that our world has changed, yet the school districts want to remain in pre-pandemic times." 

Some Valley educators like Gonzalez say canceling the test is in the student's best interest. 

