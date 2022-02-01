Teachers struggling to close learning gap amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has made learning more difficult for students across the Valley, and some teachers say they're struggling to make up the learning gap.

Dozens of state senators are calling for the Texas Education Agency to cancel the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test this school year.

"We have some students that are not reading as well, unfortunately," Marsha Gonzalez, teacher, and president of the American Federation of Teachers in Edinburg said. "The teacher workload has just gone above and beyond what is necessary. They forget that our world has changed, yet the school districts want to remain in pre-pandemic times."

Some Valley educators like Gonzalez say canceling the test is in the student's best interest.

