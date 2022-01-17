Teen charged in connection with deadly shooting in Hidalgo County

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting in Donna Wednesday night that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say Francisco Castillo was arrested Saturday for the alleged murder of Roberto Carlos Mendez and the criminal attempt murder of Victor Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo.

The investigation began Wednesday night after deputies responded to 9608 Val Verde Road in Donna regarding an aggravated assault, which was later reclassified as a homicide.

Upon arrival, deputies found three men with gunshot wounds to their upper torsos.

One of the wounded men said they were at a snack stand on the 600 block of Canton Road when unknown men fired at their vehicle, hitting all three men.

Officials said the three men were taken to local hospitals for treatment, where Mendez later died from his injuries.

"Investigators obtained surveillance videos and collected evidence from the 600 block of Canton Road. Investigators reviewed surveillance videos and observed a drug transaction take place amongst the males," the news release stated. "Several males were then seen shooting at the victim's vehicle as it fled. Francisco Alberto Castillo, aka “Flaco,” was identified as one of the suspects who shot at Roberto Carlos Mendez, Victor Manuel Arroyo and Gerardo Arroyo."

Authorities said Castillo and three other male juveniles were arrested in Edinburg on Saturday.

Castillo was charged with murder and two counts of criminal attempted murder. His bond was set at $1 million.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-383-8114.