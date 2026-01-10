Man 'did not know' he was driving Eddy Betancourt's murder suspect into Mexico, records say

Leonel Perez Delgado. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department

The man spotted driving the suspect in Eddy Betancourt's murder into Mexico said he did not know he was wanted in a homicide.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Reynaldo Mata-Rios asked Leonel Perez Delgado for a ride to Mexico to "pick up some equipment."

Delgado said he didn't know Mata-Rios was wanted in connection with the Mission businessman's murder, according to the complaint.

Delgado was arrested at the Hidalgo Port of Entry on January 7 as he attempted to enter the United States. He was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution and issued a $20,000 bond.

The complaint said detectives made contact with Mata-Rios' family member who said on December 28, he called her to prepare luggage for him and drop it off at an apartment complex.

The family member said she dropped off the luggage and saw Mata-Rios with another man in a red truck. Mata-Rios told her he was going to Mexico for a "medical procedure."

Detectives reviewed port of entry border crossing surveillance and saw a red truck occupied by Mata-Rios and Delgado crossing into Mexico.

After Delgado's arrest, he told detectives Mata-Rios asked him for a ride into Mexico, but initially refused because he "had to go to work," according to the complaint. Delgado eventually agreed.

Delgado said after dropping Mata-Rios off in Mexico, he decided to stay and visit with family. On December 29, Delgado said he saw on the news that Mata-Rios was a suspect in a homicide, according to the complaint. Delgado said he did not know Mata-Rios was a murder suspect when he drove him to Mexico.

The complaint said Delgado could not give an explanation as to why he did not contact authorities when he found out.

Mata-Rios remains at large. Anyone with any information regarding his location is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.