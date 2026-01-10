Valley builders' association offering construction training in wake of ICE impact on worksites

A Rio Grande Valley builders' association says it's recruiting and training people for construction jobs.

This comes as local contractors have said immigration enforcement operations are slowing down their projects.

The South Texas Builders Association claims their workers are afraid to show up at job sites. They have helped about 40 people get into trade school programs over the past three months.

"We've been actually funneling them into a portal where they get into contact with construction companies that potentially could be hiring," South Texas Builders Association CEO Mario Guerrero said.

On a related note, Senator John Cornyn was in the Valley on Friday. He said the border needs to be completely secure before there are any changes made to immigration laws.

This is in contrast to other Republicans, including Valley Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, who has voiced support for a visa program for construction workers.