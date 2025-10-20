Teen driver dies after crashing into brick wall in Harlingen, police say

A 16-year-old male died following a Saturday crash that left two other people in critical condition, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The crash happened Saturday at around 8:20 p.m. at the 2100 block of South Parkwood when the vehicle the teen was driving crashed into a brick wall, according to Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore.

The driver and his passengers were hospitalized, where the teen died, Moore said. The name of the teen is not being made public due to the ongoing investigation, Moore said.

The passengers remain in critical condition as of Monday evening, Moore added.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash, Moore said.