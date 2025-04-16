x

Tercer día de juicio contra Jesse Leatherwood

1 hour 51 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, April 16 2025 Apr 16, 2025 April 16, 2025 5:44 PM April 16, 2025 in Noticias RGV

En el tercer día del juicio contra Jesse Leatherwood, presunto responsable del homicidio por intoxicación del oficial Rubén García.

Son cuatro los testigos que han dado sus declaraciones, además de los resultados de orina de Leatherwood, que tenía opioides y cocaína en su organismo.

La defensa asegura que a Leatherwood se le dieron drogas, como fentanilo, en camino al hospital. 

Por otro lado, la médico forense que realizó la autopsia de García, encontró que la causa de muerte fue un traumatismo contundente y que fue un accidente.

