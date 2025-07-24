Texans look to fill holes on offensive line at camp
During the offseason, the Houston Texans lost Laremy Tunsil, leaving some huge shoes to fill in.
During Thursday’s practice of the team’s training camp, Aireontae Ersery, Laken Tomlinson, Jake Andrews, Tytus Howard and Blake Fisher took on the main role on the first line.
It’s something head coach Demeco Ryans said will be changing a lot during camp and the regular season.
“With the offensive line, you’ll see a lot of guys moving around different positions. We’re just trying to find the best combination of where those guys will play,” Ryans said.
Last year, the offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL as the team line struggled to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud, He got sacked 52 times and was pressured on 38% of his drop backs. A new offensive coordinator, and pretty much a new O line, can make or break the season.
Saturday, July 26 will be the first open practice for fans to come out and watch the Houston Texans as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, Aug. 9.
