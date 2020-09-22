Texas Football Coaching Legend Sonny Detmer Dies

Courtesy: RGV Sports Hall of Fame

SOMERSET - Former Mission High School head coach and legend of Texas high school football coaching Sonny Detmer died on Tuesday at the age of 76.

Detmer, was one of the pioneers of the passing game at the high school level in the state of Texas in an era where deceptive and power running teams were the norm. Detmer developed quarterbacks including his own two sons, Ty, who won the Heisman trophy with BYU and played in the NFL and Koy who played eight years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Detmer arrived in Mission in 1989 and brought his style of coaching as a continuation of what David Lee, and Rusty Dowling had started with the Eagles as wide-open passing attack. With Koy at the helm in 1990, Detmer led the Eagles to the 5A State Final Four where they fell to Houston Aldine in the Houston Astrodome. Detmer won 68 games as coach of the Eagles and is still the winningest head coach in the school's history.

Detmer's career in Mission was sandwiched between his time coaching in the San Antonio area where he coached at Somerset high school on three separate occasions 1971-78, 2002 for a single season and 2007-present. Prior to arriving in Mission, Detmer coaches from 1983-87 at San Antonio Southwest.

