Texas Gov. Abbott announces intent to appoint UTRGV student as student regent

Photo courtesy of UTRGV Photo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his intention to appoint Rio Grande Valley native, Patrick Ojeaga, as the next UT System student regent.

According to a University of Texas Rio Grande Valley news release, Ojeaga is a third-year medical student at the UTRGV School of Medicine.

Ojeaga is the first UTRGV student to be selected as student regent.

“I am grateful and feel incredibly honored that Gov. Abbott has expressed his intent to appoint me as the next Student Regent of The University of Texas System,” Ojeaga said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve with the Board of Regents and to contribute to providing equal and fulfilling opportunities for our students to receive the highest quality undergraduate and graduate-level education.”

According to the release, Ojeaga , along with nine other students from other universities, will serve as a student regent for a one year term from June 1 to May 31.