Texas grocery chain to reduce hours due to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A grocery store chain with more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico is reducing store hours in an effort to reduce hoarding of groceries and supplies and to give it time to restock. San Antonio-based H-E-B LP announced Saturday it will close all stores at 8 p.m. Saturday and operate from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily until further notice. H-E-B spokeswoman Dya Campos said the closings will give the stores time to restock items in high demand, including groceries and cleaning supplies. Campos said the company is also closing restaurants in about 20 stores and using those employees to help the grocery operations. The vast majority of people recover from the virus within weeks.

