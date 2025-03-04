Texas guests picked to hear Trump speech represent policy points

President Trump speaks to the nation Tuesday evening. The guests at the joint session of Congress represent many of his policy priorities. Credit: Yuri Gripas/ABACAPRESS.COM via REUTERS

Among the official Melania Trump guests at President Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday are three Texans representing recent Republican policy pushes.

One first lady guest is the mother of Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Houston girl who was killed in June. Two people who entered the country illegally from Venezuela, according to police, have been charged with murder in the case.

Since the death of her daughter, Alexis Nungaray has become an advocate for tougher border policies. She has pushed for an end to “catch and release,” and in favor of Sen. Ted Cruz’s “Justice for Jocelyn Act.”

“The Biden-Harris policies that we have here are why she’s not here,” Alexis Nungaray said during an October press briefing alongside Trump. “I will forever be a grieving mother.”

While the Nungaray death has become a battle cry for the right, studies indicate that immigrants, with or without documents, are no more likely than others in the U.S. to commit crimes.

Other Texas guests of the first lady include U.S. Border Patrol agent Roberto Ortiz from Weslaco and a 15-year-old deepfake video victim, Elliston Berry from Aledo

Berry participated in a Monday roundtable with Melania Trump and Cruz supporting the “Take it Down Act” – a bill that would make it illegal to publish any non-consensual sexually exploitative images, including images made by deepfake technology. The bill passed the Senate in February.

Ortiz, according to a White House news release, has been shot by cartel members multiple times while working near the Rio Grande River.

Sen. John Cornyn is bringing Republican Party of Texas Chair Abraham George to the joint address. Cornyn will benefit from any show of Republican solidarity as he may face a 2026 primary challenge from Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“Like me, the chairman is an unwavering supporter of President Trump’s agenda and I am glad to call him a friend,” Cornyn posted on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday.

George wrote on X that “D.C. seems to be on a better track than Austin right now,” after meeting with Cornyn Tuesday.

Other Texans expected at the address are the CEO of Ma Hila’s Heart Children’s Cancer Foundation, Jason Massiatte, as the guest of Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and John Carlo, the CEO of Prism Health North Texas, as the guest of Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch. These guests were invited, according to news releases from the members’ offices, to signify opposition to any funding cut for cancer research and Medicaid.

