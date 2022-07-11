Texas officials identify all 53 migrant truck victims

Roberto Marquez adds a Guatemalan flag to a makeshift memorial at the site where officials more than 50 people dead in an abandoned semitrailer containing suspected migrants, Thursday, June 30, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas officials on Monday conclusively identified all 53 migrants who died after an abandoned tractor-trailer was found June 27 in San Antonio.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said of the victims who died, 26 were citizens of Mexico, 21 were citizens of Guatemala and six were citizens of Honduras. They ranged in age from 13 to 55.

The people who died were identified as the following:

Mexican victims:

• Alvaro Ojeda Salazar, male, age 23

• Efrain Ferrel Garcia, male, age 22

• Fernando Gallegos Garcia, male, age 38

• Francisco Javier Delgado Rodriguez, male, age 32

• Francisco Javier Delgado Rodriguez, male, age 27

• J Marcial Trejo Hernandez, male, age 38

• Jair Valencia Olivares, male, age 20

• Javier Florez Lopez, male, age 35

• Jesus Alvarez Ortega, male, age 43

• Jose Antonio Perez Ramirez, male, age 29

• Jose Guadalupe Lopez Muniz, male, age 35

• Jozue Diaz Gallardo, male, age 34

• Juan Jesus Trejo Tellez, male, age 31

• Juan Valeriano Domitilo, male, age 55

• Julio Lopez Lopez, male, age 32

• Marcos Antonio Velasco Velasco, male, age 18

• Maria Guadalupe Montero Serrato, female, age 28

• Mariano Santiago Hipolito, male, age 32

• Mayra Beltran Frausto, female, age 31

• Miriam Ramirez Garcia, female, age 22

• Misael Olivares Monterde, male, age 16

• Omar Rico Almanza, male, age 29

• Oscar Aguado Romero, male, age 30

• Pablo Ortega Alvarez, male, age 20

• Pedro Telles Gonzalez, male, age 16

• Yovani Valencia Olivares, male, age 16

Guatemalan victims:

• Aracely Marroquin Coronado, female, age 21

• Blanca Ramirez Crisostomo, female, age 23

• Celestina Ambrocio Orozco, female, age 22

• Deisy Lopez Ramirez, female, age 24

• Denis Nis Barrios, male, age 25

• Doniz Galvez De Leon, male, age 19

• Enrique Chavez, male, age 37

• Fidelino Ramirez Sanchez, male, age 28

• Francisco Tepaz Simaj, male, age 22

• Jonny Tziquin Tzoc, male, age 17

• Juan Tulul Tepaz, male, age 14

• Juan Vasquez Morales, male, age 24

• Karla Lopez Espana, female, age 22

• Maria Ramirez Alvarado, female, age 24

• Nicolas Meletz Guarcax, male, age 31

• Pascual Guachiac Sipac, male, age 13

• Rudy Chilel Yoc, male, age 35

• Sebastian Och Mejia, male, age 31

• William Ramirez Alvarado, male, age 19

• Wilson Ambrocio Lopez, male, age 20

• Yeison Jimenez Abelarde, male, age 20

Honduran victims: