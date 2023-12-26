Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Brownsville
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting that involved a Brownsville police officer, according to spokesperson Abril Luna.
The shooting happened Monday at the 600 block of La Quinta Drive.
No further details were released, and no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Calling the shots
-
L&F Distributors offering $10 off Uber rides for the holidays
-
Donations pour in for Alton family who lost home in fire
-
Fundraiser aims to spreading festive cheer to immigrant families in the Valley
-
DPS: Three hospitalized after Valley Metro bus rolls over in Brownsville