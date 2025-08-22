Texas Senate expected to take up GOP congressional map, last stop before Abbott’s desk

The Texas Senate debates bills on the Senate floor at the Texas Capitol on Monday, May 26, 2025. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

"Texas Senate expected to take up GOP congressional map, last stop before Abbott’s desk" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

WATCH: Texas Senate redistricting bill livestream →

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The Texas Senate on Friday was expected to consider a new congressional map gerrymandered to maximize Republican representation, putting the plan on a path to the governor’s desk after weeks of intense partisan clashing.

Republican lawmakers were poised to push the map through over fierce Democratic opposition, launching a national redistricting war from Albany to Sacramento while positioning the GOP to net up to five additional seats in Texas.

The map, demanded by President Donald Trump to fortify the GOP’s U.S. House majority in next year’s midterm election, would hand up to five additional U.S. House seats to Republicans by dismantling Democratic bastions around Austin, Dallas and Houston, and by making two Democrat-held seats in South Texas redder. The new lines would also keep all 25 seats already held by Republicans safely red.

The pickups are meant to help the GOP hold onto its razor-thin congressional majority in a midterm election year that is expected to favor Democrats — potentially making the difference between a continued Republican trifecta in Washington, or a divided government with one chamber intent on investigating Trump and bottlenecking his agenda.

That has put Texas lawmakers at the front lines of an issue with national stakes. Republicans earned kudos from Trump for pushing the new boundaries through the state House, while Democrats won support from national party figures, including former President Barack Obama, Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin and U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Though congressional lines are typically redrawn once every 10 years following the decennial census, Republicans justified the aggressive and unusual move to do so in the middle of the decade by saying it was legal to craft new boundaries at any point and for purely partisan gain. They also pointed to the party’s margins of victory in 2024 and the need to counter blue-state gerrymandering to further support their push.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that states can draw electoral maps on partisan grounds. But under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, the lines cannot diminish people’s voting power based on race.

Democrats argued that the new map would increase Republicans’ advantage by unconstitutionally suppressing the vote of Black and Latino Texans. They framed the push as a power grab by Trump meant to stack the deck in next year’s election.

Texas’ anticipated approval of the map has set off a tit-for-tat redistricting push in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a map voters would have to approve that could yield five new Democratic-leaning seats, effectively offsetting GOP gains in Texas. Other blue-state governors and national Democratic leaders are backing retaliatory gerrymandering as the Trump administration also pushes GOP-controlled Florida, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio to draw more red seats.

The new Texas map cleared its biggest hurdle Wednesday when, after more than eight hours of tense debate, the state House adopted the plan along party lines.

Lacking the votes to stop the map in the GOP-dominated Texas Legislature, more than 50 House Democrats staged a two-week walkout earlier this month, grinding the lower chamber to a halt by denying the quorum needed to conduct business.

Republicans unleashed an unprecedented response to drag them back to Texas, issuing civil arrest warrants, asking a court to extradite them from Illinois, seeking to declare over a dozen Democrats’ seats vacant and clamoring for legislative punishments upon their return.

After most Democratic lawmakers returned to Austin Monday, Republican Speaker Dustin Burrows, seeking to maintain a quorum, required each of them to agree to a police escort to leave the Capitol building. Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth, refused and was confined to the Capitol for the next 54 hours, prompting a national media frenzy.

Democrats portrayed the walkout as a victory for sparking a national movement in support of retaliatory redistricting, and as just the first part of a longer fight against the map. In the House on Wednesday, Democratic lawmakers pressed their Republican colleagues on the plan’s impact on voters of color, working to establish a record they could use in a legal challenge seeking to kill the lines before next year’s election.

“This fight is far from over,” Rep. Gene Wu of Houston, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said after the map’s passage in the lower chamber. “Our best shot is in the courts. This part of the fight is over, but it is merely the first chapter.”

More all-star speakers confirmed for The Texas Tribune Festival, Nov. 13–15! This year’s lineup just got even more exciting with the addition of State Rep. Caroline Fairly, R-Amarillo; former United States Attorney General Eric Holder; Abby Phillip, anchor of “CNN NewsNight”; Aaron Reitz, 2026 Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General; and State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin. Get your tickets today!

TribFest 2025 is presented by JPMorganChase.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/08/22/texas-congressional-redistricting-map-senate-governor-desk/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.