TEXAS SOUTHMOST COLLEGE TO HOST CAREER & EDUCATION EXPO

Texas Southmost College, in collaboration with RGV Lead and the Education & Career Expo Leadership Committee, will host the 17th Annual Education & Career Expo on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the TSC ITEC Center, located at 301 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville.

This is the third consecutive year the Education and Career Expo will be held at TSC in Brownsville. Prior to 2017, the expo was held in Harlingen.

Over 1,200 high school students from across the Rio Grande Valley (La Joya to Brownsville) are expected to attend this year’s 17th edition of the Education Expo at TSC’s ITEC Center.

The expo provides opportunities for high school students to visit with representatives from colleges and universities that offer programs designed to help students prepare for careers in local business and explore career opportunities by interacting with exhibitors from local, regional and state businesses, organizations and agencies.

This year’s expo includes employers and over 80 registered exhibitors from institutions of higher education, businesses, organizations and training providers. In addition, the expo activities include tours of the various TSC programs located at the ITEC Center such as Career and Technical Programs, and Health Professions. Several presentations focusing on various career clusters are also a part of the expo.

For more information, contact Edgar Chrnko Salas, TSC Director of Marketing & Community Relations and Education & Career Expo Leadership Committee member, at (956) 295-3690.