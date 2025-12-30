New year, new you: Prioritizing fitness in 2026

Obesity and diabetes rates in the Rio Grande Valley are high, but lifestyle changes could mean a healthier 2026.

Over at the Ironhouse Gym in Weslaco, some people are coming in as a part of their daily routine. Others are getting a head start on their New Year's resolution.

“I want to stay more fit. I had my daughter a few years ago, and I need to lose more daddy weight,” Nick Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he comes to the gym five days a week during his lunch break. Exercise is his number one goal for 2026, and he said he wants to prevent chronic health problems in the future.

“My dad has type 2 diabetes, and I have seen what he had to go through with getting medication and how expensive it is,” Rodriguez said. "That's something I don't wish upon myself or anybody else."

Rodriguez said he also wants to create good habits to pass along to his children.

“I just want to make sure that I am healthy and that I don't pass it along to my daughter or the future grandkids. I need to make sure they stay fit,” Rodriguez said.

Ironhouse Gym Owner Lupe Avendano said he recommends anyone looking to start a healthy lifestyle to have a fitness plan.

“If they are beginners, they can follow a basic weight-lifting routine for at least 35-45 minutes, followed by 25 minute of cardio, easier than getting on a treadmill to do something,” Avendano said.

Doctors are reminding everyone that patience plays a key role in achieving your fitness goals.

South Texas Health System Physical Therapist Dr. Desi Reyes said results take time.

“If we’ve gone a long time not doing a lot of things that are beneficial for our health, it's hard to undo those things very quickly,” Reyes said. "The body does take time to change."

Rodriguez encourages everyone to start creating fitness goals for 2026.

“Go after your goals. It's a new year and a new me, like they say it's cheesy, but it works,” Rodriguez said.

Watch the video above for the full story.