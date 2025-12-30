New Alamo ordinance limits where smoke and vape shops can operate

New smoke and vape shops in Alamo will not be able to open in some parts of the city.

Alamo city leaders passed a zoning ordinance earlier this month that no longer allows smoke and vape shops to be built along major commercial corridors.

Those include areas along the frontage roads and Alamo Road.

Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said this move was made to encourage more businesses in those high-traffic areas.

“We want to make sure that whatever comes into Alamo, we maximize our return and investment in sales tax,” Garza said. "This isn't anything against any smoke shop, and it's not stopping any smoke shop from opening. All this is doing is protecting the commercial corridor here in our city of Alamo."

Existing vape and smoke shops in these areas will not be closing down. They just won't be able to expand.