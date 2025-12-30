CR Investigations: How safe are the viral squishy gel fidget toys?

If your kids love those soft, squishy fidget toys, the ones you squeeze for stress relief, you might want to take a closer look. A new Consumer Reports investigation found that some of these toys can break open and what’s inside may irritate kids’ skin, or even cause chemical burns.

Loved by kids, the bright, colorful squishy balls are often marketed as calming sensory tools. But many parents are seeing a trend: hundreds of one-star reviews on Amazon reporting the toys “popped within an hour,” or “broke within two hours of playing with it.”

Parents have reported the sticky gel from some toys has left kids with red, irritated, or even peeling skin.

Reports filed with the federal SaferProducts.gov site claim that children suffered severe skin irritation after their squishy toys burst open.

Breakage alone is a concern, but when you saw reports of kids with red, or peeling, or even chemical-burn-like injuries, that really raised serious questions, and it made us want to take a look at what’s inside of these.

Companies don’t have to list the ingredients of what’s inside these squishy toys. Some do, and some don’t. That’s why CR scientists decided to test some of these popular squishy toys to learn more about what’s inside.

Scientists bought eight squishy toys, broke them open and tested the pH of the gel inside. Seven had a neutral pH. One of them, the Nee-Doh “Groovy Glob,” had a pH level of 2, as acidic as lemon juice or vinegar.

CR safety experts say that level of acidity could pose a risk of chemical burns, especially on children’s delicate skin.

Schylling, the maker of Nee-Doh, challenged Consumer Reports’ pH test results and says that the inner gel is made of polyvinyl alcohol, which is safe for skin contact. The company added that they’ve been in contact with the CPSC and that after the sale of 100 million Nee-Doh toys, there have only been 4 reports of incidents to the CPSC.

TikTok trends have also been encouraging people to microwave squishy toys to make them softer. No one should ever do this. Consumer Reports found some toys exploded after just 15 seconds, reaching temperatures above 200 degrees. At that temperature, experts warn, instant burns are likely.

The gel toys can be a lot of fun, but it’s important for kids to use them safely. Never microwave or freeze. Don’t leave them in the car. Don’t give gel-filled toys to babies or toddlers.

And if one does break on your child’s skin, wash it off right away and throw out the toy.

You can read Consumer Reports’ full investigation, including safety tips and responses from regulators, at CR.org.