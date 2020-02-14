Texas to execute man who killed 5, including wife, children

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man faces execution after fatally shooting his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago. Abel Ochoa is set to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening. Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002. He was sentenced to death for the slayings of his wife and his 7-year-old daughter. Also killed were his 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law. Ochoa would be the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.