Texas Workforce Solutions Cameron receives grant to provide training for high demand jobs

The Texas Workforce Commission presented a $150,000 grant to Workforce Solutions Cameron.

The High Demand Job Training grant will help train people in jobs that are in high demand in the Rio Grande Valley, that includes jobs in construction and transportation.

"This is about the young person who needs to be upscaled...or finding a new path and finding the skills for that new path," Texas Workforce Solutions Cameron CEO Rafael Vela said.

The funds will train about 78 workers for Valley jobs. The grant is aimed at helping boost the local economy.