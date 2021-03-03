'That horrible smell': Slow clean up of dead fish after freeze concerns Santa Rosa residents

The effects of the winter storm that hit Texas two weeks ago are still being seen across the Rio Grande Valley.

Some residents are starting to worry that dead fish have yet to be cleaned up.

Santa Rosa resident Ramona Rodriguez said the smell of the rotting fish has gone from a nuisance to a worry.

It's been over a week since Rodriguez said she first noticed the smell.

"My daughter said 'lets go look to see what it is, we'll walk and find out,'" Rodriguez said. "And that's where we found the source of that horrible smell."

READ ALSO: 'Fish kill' sightings continue along the Texas Coast— experts say tap water is not affected

The source was a nearby canal filled with hundreds of dead fish.

Rodriguez said she was concerned for the quality of the water and the wildlife that use the canal.

Now, she's worried her neighbors could be at risk too.

READ ALSO: 'It hurts everything': Cold snap kills fish, impacts Rio Grande Valley businesses

"I'm scared," Rodriguez said. "It's burning when we smell it, in our throats and all over here. It could be a hazard. Someone can get sick."

Cameron County Irrigation District 3, the district responsible for the canals did not immediately respond when asked if there was a plan to address the fish kill.