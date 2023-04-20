'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Robert Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez has had a successful coaching career, winning over 200 games during his nine years with the Sabercats.

His most recent victory -- and his most important one -- happened off the field. He shares his journey on miraculously becoming cancer-free before his scheduled surgery in Houston. Watch video above for more: