'The Miracle on Canton': Vela Baseball Coach Suddenly Cancer-Free
EDINBURG, TEXAS -- Robert Vela head baseball coach Jaime Perez has had a successful coaching career, winning over 200 games during his nine years with the Sabercats.
His most recent victory -- and his most important one -- happened off the field. He shares his journey on miraculously becoming cancer-free before his scheduled surgery in Houston. Watch video above for more:
More News
News Video
-
‘I lost it, man:’ Spectators react to historic SpaceX launch
-
Women killed in weekend San Benito crash identified
-
Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez delivers final State of the City address
-
Teen accused in stabbing death of mother
-
Sheriff's office: Aggravated robbery near Weslaco critically injures man selling a puppy