The Spoils of Victory
EDINBURG - It was a big night for the UTRGV volleyball program. The Vaqueros were not only hosting their rival, the Islanders of A&M-Corpus Christi, there was more. The reigning WAC tournament champions collected their rings before the match. Plus, there were banners for the WAC title and the NCAA tourney being unveiled. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva details the night's activity.
