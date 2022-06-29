'These deaths are preventable': LUPE reacts to San Antonio migrant deaths

A civil liberties group is calling for immigration action in D.C., after dozens of migrants were found dead Monday in a trailer just outside of San Antonio.

La Union Del Pueblo Entero is an organization that offers social and economic support to the public, especially for all those who migrate into the country.

Dani Marrero, LUPE RGV Director of Communications, says that foreigners are aware how much of a high risk it can be migrating into the United States illegally through the Rio Grande Valley. However, due to dangers in their home countries and American policies, they are forced to take desperate risks.

"Instead of meeting them with guns and walls and militarization, if we greet them with dignity and with shelter and if we open our hearts to help them, these deaths are preventable," Marrero said. "But only if we change our approach to policy."

