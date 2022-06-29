'We're not connected to it': Valley trucking company denies ownership of trailer in San Antonio human smuggling tragedy

The owner of a Valley trucking company is denying any connection to the big rig at the center of a deadly human smuggling tragedy in San Antonio.

"That truck that the authorities have in San Antonio is a bigger truck than mine," said Felipe Betancourt, Jr., owner of Betancourt Trucking and Harvesting. "The sleeper is bigger. It's a Volvo but it's a different model Volvo."

Betancourt says someone copied his DOT numbers, and put them on the big rig used in the deadly smuggling attempt in San Antonio. In addition to the DOT numbers, the name of the Valley company was also displayed on the truck in San Antonio.

"We're sad because of what happened but we're not connected to it," Betancourt said. "That's what we want to get out there to the community, to the people. No authorities have contacted me at this point."

Three people have been arrested, according to the Associated Press.

