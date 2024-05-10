Medical Breakthroughs: Revision surgery helping relieve back pain

Every year, millions have to get back surgery. But sometimes, patients don't get the relief they were promised, resulting in failed back surgery syndrome.

Chef Renato Viola experienced failed back surgery syndrome. He said that between baking pizza ever since he was a kid, being a champion pizza dough thrower and running 13 pizza shops across the country, he can't remember a time when his back didn't hurt.

Viola said he tried everything to relieve the pain from a herniated disc. After receiving surgery, he became one of the up to 40% of patients whose back surgery didn't help.

Orthopedic spine surgeon Georgiy Brusovanik specializes in revision back surgery.

“The pain was constant,” Brusovanik said. “He couldn't sleep, he couldn't lay down, he couldn't sit, he couldn't walk."

Brusovanik performed a minimally-invasive micro discectomy on Viola.

After revision surgery, Viola is back in the kitchen. This time, pain-free.

Watch the video above for the full story.