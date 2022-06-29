Vigil held in San Antonio for migrants in human smuggling tragedy

A vigil for the 51 lives lost in a human smuggling attempt was held at a San Antonio park Tuesday night.

Organizers and attendees braved the pouring rain to make it to the vigil, something they say was necessary to process all that has recently happened.

Many of them said it's time for a change in the way immigrants come to the United States.

Three of the immigrants that had been rescued and transported to local hospitals in San Antonio died Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 51.

Forty-six people were found dead in an abandoned tractor-trailer Monday night.

