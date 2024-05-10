One hospitalized in shooting; McAllen police seeking suspects

Victor Sanchez Rosales and Amanda Rutledge. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that hospitalized one person.

Victor Sanchez Rosales and Amanda Rutledge are wanted on charges of aggravated assault, according to a news release.

According to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales, the suspects fired at a victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday at around 6:34 p.m. at the 3100 Block of Gloria Avenue.

The victim was hospitalized, and Morales added that police has yet to verify if the victim was hit by a bullet or shrapnel. Further details on the alleged assault were not provided.

Rosales is described as a 44-year-old male weighing about 200 pounds with a height of 5’4”, brown hair and brown eyes.

Rutledge is described as a 35-year-old female weighing about 140 pounds with a height of 5’6” and brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information on the location of Victor Sanchez Rosales and Amanda Rutledge are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.