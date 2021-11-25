Third suspect arraigned in Brownsville murder investigation

Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department

The third suspect in a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in August was arraigned on multiple charges, including murder.

Michael Rodriguez had his bond set at $1,400,000 in the shooting death of Edgar Barrera. His arrest was announced last week. He was extradited to Cameron County from Odessa on Wednesday.

Two other men - Hector Hugo Lopez, 24, and Carlos Alberto Lopez, 20 – were also arrested and charged in Barrera’s death. They each had their bond set at $1,400,000.

RELATED: 3 arrested in Brownsville murder investigation

On Aug. 4, Brownsville police officers responded to the 5400 block of Boca Chica and found a white, four-door vehicle that had crashed into two other vehicles, Brownsville police said in a news release at the time.

When police attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Edgar Barrera, they found him slumped over in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound.

Police say multiple casings were found at the scene and that Barrera was driving when he was shot.

“The Brownsville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit were able to secure warrants for all three subjects after an extensive investigation of the incident,” Brownsville PD spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval said in a news release. “Detectives followed leads and were able to locate Hector and Carlos Lopez at a residence in the Southeast side of Brownsville.”

All three men also face charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with evidence.