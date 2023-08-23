'This was a great drill:' Willacy County emergency manager reacts to storm response

Conditions at Port Mansfield were reportedly “pretty nice” after a tropical storm made landfall along the coast.

The storm was predicted to come to the area, but instead landed Tuesday morning 80 miles north of Port Mansfield in Kingsville and Corpus Christi.

In Willacy County, emergency managers said the storm was a good practice run for all their equipment and emergency personnel.

RELATED STORY: Laguna Heights residents express relief after tropical storm mostly misses the area

"This was a great drill," Willacy County Emergency Manager Frank Torres said. “We made sure all our critical infrastructure facilities had backup generators prepped and tested and running in the event we lost power. We also networked with our partners in Hidalgo and Cameron counties."

Torres says that practice run is going to help them move forward, the first responders are on the same page.

Watch the video above for the full story.