Laguna Heights residents express relief after tropical storm mostly misses the area

Laguna Heights residents say they’re relieved Tropical Storm Harold mostly missed the Rio Grande Valley.

Many of those residents are still rebuilding following a deadly May 2023 tornado, and people such as Alexander Cadena said they’re glad the storm didn’t create a similar scene.

“Everyone is relieved that it passed and that it went up north,” Cadena said. “The last storm that hit us was pretty damageable towards our little town here in Laguna Heights."

Cadena says several neighbors are still working on home repairs since the tornado touched down in May, while others moved out.

“They can't live under these conditions,” Cadena said. “They have no roof.”

Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said storm predictions showed little impact in the area.

“We realized what we were looking at was a half inch to an inch and a half at most,” Hushen said.

Cadena says now that the threat of Tropical Storm Harold moved past them, the community can continue rebuilding.

