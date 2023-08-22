Laguna Heights, still recovering from deadly May tornado, deals with heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harold

Residents in Laguna Heights are still recovering from the deadly tornado that hit the area in May.

On Tuesday morning, residents dealt with heavy rainfall and 45 MPH winds as Tropical Storm Harold made landfall.

It was reported that 150 residents were without power in the early morning hours, but power has since been restored.

