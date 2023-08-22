x

Laguna Heights, still recovering from deadly May tornado, deals with heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Harold

1 hour 28 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, August 22 2023 Aug 22, 2023 August 22, 2023 2:12 PM August 22, 2023 in News - Local
By: Thalia Doe Bravo

Residents in Laguna Heights are still recovering from the deadly tornado that hit the area in May.

On Tuesday morning, residents dealt with heavy rainfall and 45 MPH winds as Tropical Storm Harold made landfall. 

It was reported that 150 residents were without power in the early morning hours, but power has since been restored.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days