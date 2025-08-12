Three dead and suspect in custody after shooting at Target parking lot in Austin, police say

Police block the entrance to a Target after a shooting in Austin, Texas, on August 11. Stephen Spillman/AP via CNN Newsource

Originally Published: 11 AUG 25 16:29 ET

(CNN) — At least three people are dead after a shooting incident at a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Police were called at 2:15 pm local time and arrived within four minutes, where they found three people shot in the parking lot, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said.

Two of the people died on scene and a third person was declared dead at the hospital, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Chief Robert Luckritz said. A fourth person was also treated for non-gunshot related injuries, he added.

Davis added that it is not immediately clear what led to the shooting. Authorities have not shared any information about the victims.

The suspect, who “does have a mental health history” and a criminal history, stole a car at the scene, crashed it and then hijacked a Volkswagen from a dealership, Davis said.

The suspect was taken into custody in south Austin after being tazed, Davis said.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson called the shooting “a sickening, cowardly act of gun violence.”

“This is a devastating situation, and my heart is with the victims and their families,” he said in a post on X.

Target says it is “devastated by the violence” at the Austin store and working with law enforcement on the investigation.

Police said those with cars in the parking lot can’t remove them as the lot is part of an active crime scene and recommended finding alternative transportation home.

This story has been updated with additional details.

